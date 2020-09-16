Kajol recalls old 'September 2019' memories about makeup, hair & 'clean air'

Bollywood actress Kajol who is reportedly in Singapore with her daughter seems to be missing the old days when donning makeup and a good hairdo at several events was a trend to follow. The actress recalled old memories with a throwback picture on Twitter where she can be seen flaunting her captivating looks in a beautiful avatar and compared it with recent times when things have changed suddenly.

While captioning the post, the actress explained that the picture was clicked back in September 2019 when getting a good hairdo and makeup was something that people really followed by heart. The actress even wrote about the clean air that has now been replaced by the infectious virus.

Apart from this, sometime back Kajol took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her dolled look in a traditional avatar. Along with the post, the actor wrote a sweet note on how one must share their glam pictures on social media. The picture shared by the actress is from the sets of the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the post, the actress can be seen wearing a dark blue and orange coloured saree in traditional Marathi style. Further, she completed the look with traditional jewelry and opted for kohled eyes. Along with the post, Kajol had also penned a sweet note. that read, “Tis the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up! #Throwback #DressUp #MissThis”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey actress was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s Devi, a short film that also starred Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, and Mukta Barve in pivotal roles. She was also seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her real-life husband Ajay Devgn where she played his reel wife. Kajol will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Koochie Koochie Hota Hai that stars Rani Mukerji in a lead role. Fans are very excited about the actor’s upcoming film which is soon to go on floors.

