Kajol Recreating DDLJ And Other Fun Moments On 'Dance+ 5'

Judged by Remo D'Souza, the reality dance show Dance+ 5 is coming to an end in a few days. The entire season saw a lot of best dance performances and funny moments along with Bollywood recreations. Overall, the entire team including the participants and the contestants had a good time on the show. Here are some of the best moments on the show Dance+ 5.

Best moments of Dance +5 in January

Also Read: Kajol Indulging In Brun Maska Pav And Chai Is All Of Us On A Lazy Weekend. See Pic.

Best Performance of Dance+ 5

Many contestants have so far performed really well and won the hearts of the audience and the judges. But one performance that left everyone shocked and in awe was when Rupesh danced with a blindfold on his eyes. This was considered as one of the best performances of the entire season of Dance+ 5.

Funny Moment

The anchor of the show Raghav Juyal always tries to light up everyone's mood by his funny acts and his jokes. Remo D'Souza and his wife have always remained on his hit list throughout the season. One of the funniest moments on the show was when Raghav Juyal cracked a joke on Remo D'Souza which nearly brought Lizzelle to tears, because of laughing.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, & Amir Will Release THESE Movies In 2020 After Their Hiatus

Tribute to the Indian Army

Dance+ 5 videos always keep surfing online and many go viral too. One such instinct of a video that went viral was when the contestants paid a tribute to the Indian army. Shah Rukh Khan was invited on the reality show and was mesmerised by the performance, and also made him a fan of the participants.

Bollywood moment

Every Bollywood celebrity invited on the show is paid a tribute which nearly moves them to tears. But when Kajol had visited the sets of Dance+ 5 to promote her upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, one of the best moments on the show was when she recreated a DDLJ moment along with Remo D'Souza.

Also Read: Kajol Shares A Photo With The 'Three Devis' Of Her Life On #ThrowbackThursday

Final contestants

As the season of Dance+ 5 is coming to an end, the contestants who have made it so far are finally in the top 10 are

Subrat and Sanchita, Kolkata- Team Punit Pathak

The Ace Dance Crew- Team Suresh Mukund

Monark Trivedi, Junagadh- Team Suresh Mukund

Deepika and Rupesh Soni, Delhi –Team Krishna Chavan

Rupesh Bane, Mumbai, Team Dharmesh Yelande

Dynamic Dance Crew, Mumbai- Team Dharmesh

Bhim Bahadur, Sikkim- Team Punit Pathak

Jahangir Alam, 15 years, Siliguri- Team Krishna Chavan

Siba Prasad, Odisha – Team Suresh Mukund

Nritya Kala Kendra, Ahemdabad –Team Dharmesh

Also Read: Remo D'souza Speaks About ‘Race 3’, Says He Was Not Part Of The Script

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.