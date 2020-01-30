Remo D'souza Speaks About ‘Race 3’, Says He Was Not Part Of The Script

Remo D’Souza has been thriving in the directorial space with several films under his name. His latest film Street Dancer 3D has created a massive uproar among the audience who have praised the film very much. The film is doing considerably well at the Box Office and is enjoying a steady run and positive reviews from film critics. However, there are a few of his films that have not done well, Race 3 being one of them.

Recently in an interview with a leading news portal, the director spoke about the debacle that was Race 3. The film, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and several others, failed to impress the audience and could barelt perform at the Box Office as well. It was speculated by the news portal that it was this film that created a rift between Remo and Salman Khan.

The choreographer turned director was later asked if he was more comfortable directing dance films and his views on the Race 3 issue. Remo said that the debacle had more to do with the script, he added that films like F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, and ABCD 2 were done under his supervision and that he was present for their screenplay.

Remo said that in the case of Race 3, he was not part of the writing process unlike his other films. He added that when it comes to scripting he prefers and feels comfortable if he is part of it.

Speaking about Race 3, Remo said that he does not consider Race 3 a failure as it did decent business at the Box Office. The director felt that the film earned a good amount at the Box Office to be considered as a proper hit film. Currently, Remo's film Street Dancer 3D clashed with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. However, both films are reported to be doing considerably well at the Box Office.

