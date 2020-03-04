Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Casts 'Teen Wolf' Twins Max & Charlie Carver

Robert Pattinson's upcoming film The Batman has once again expanded the list of cast members. This Matt Reeves-directed and co-written flick will take the viewers through the young days of The Caped Crusader. This story is reportedly not an origin story of the Batman but is a story that has taken inspiration from The Long Halloween storyline which featured a lot of supporting characters and villains. Robert Pattinson's The Batman will feature twin brothers Max and Charlie Carver in mystery roles. Here is all we know so far

Read Also| Robert Pattinson's Impressive On-screen Looks Which Won Him A Million Fans

Robert Pattinson's The Batman casts Teen Wolf twins

Robert Pattinson's The Batman might feature the twins in two roles which are possibly the half-gender-swapped version of the Wonder Twins. The wonder twin in comics are a brother and a sister, but it can be speculated that Robert Pattinson's film The Batman will feature a gender-swapped version of the wonder twins — Harvey Dent AKA Two Face’s infamous henchman Max and Min. Max and Min were also seen in the comics as well as in the animated series. It is not yet confirmed whether Harvey Dent will feature in this film. This has created a dilemma among the fans who are unsure of the twins'role in Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

Read Also| Robert Pattinson Has Shared The Screen-space With THESE Legendary Actors

About Max Carver and Charlie Carver

Both the brothers worked side-by-side extensively over the years. Both Max and Charlie Carver have worked together in series like Desperate Housewives and The Leftovers. Apart from this, they are also known for their role in the Teen Wolf. Max Carver has worked in Fist Fight and a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. On the other hand, Charlie Carver has worked in an upcoming series Ratched and will also be seen in The Boys in the Band. This will be the first cinematic work the twins will be doing together after 2018.

Read Also| Robert Pattinson’s Films That You Need To Watch If You Are A History Buff

Read Also| Robert Pattinson Looks Up To These Veteran Hollywood Actors As His Idols

(Source: Max Carver Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.