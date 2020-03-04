Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why She Does Not Indulge In The Bollywood 'Rat Race'

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz as Deepti Batra and now will be next seen Angrezi Medium as Naina. Recently, in an interview with a leading news daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen talking about her acting career and rat races. Read on to know more about what Bebo had to say:

READ | Akshay Kumar Lists That 'one Place' Which Has Become A Must Visit For His Film Promotions

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about indulging in rat races

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her acting career, said that as a person, she is very comfortable in her space. She has always been content with the choices she makes in her career as well as her personal life. Bebo further stated that she does not need to work constantly to feel like a star.

READ |'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For March 3: Roshni And Aman Reach Dark Forest

She is happy not to promote a film, and rather ‘just chill out’ and be with her son Taimur Ali Khan, or watch a good show and read a good book. She also stated that she would love to do a film where she can give her 100%. The Jab We Met actor lives life on her own terms and does not shy away from the things that she wants.

READ | Eiza Gonzalez Had These Issues While Playing KT In Vin Diesel Starrer ‘Bloodshot’

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming films

Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is a 2020 drama film set to release on March 20, 2020. It will feature Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will revolve around a businessman and his efforts to send his daughter to London for further education.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is a 2020 comedy-drama flick. It is a spiritual remake of a 1994 film Forrest Gump. It will feature Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on December 25, 2020.

Takht

Takht is a 2021 historical action drama film. It will feature Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and others. Takht will also feature Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh as Dara, Fans are eager to see the film in the theatres.

READ | Riteish Deshmukh Gears Up For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Movie Series; Details Here



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.