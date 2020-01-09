Kajol Reveals That Ajay Devgn Tried To Bribe The Pandit During Their Wedding

Bollywood has several golden couples, one of them being Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple got married in the year 1999 and the two have completed 20 years of marital bliss. Recently, Kajol has revealed that during the pheras at their wedding Ajay was trying to bribe the pandit at their wedding. Read ahead to know what happened.

The time when Singham had to bribe someone

One of the most adorable and beloved couples of Bollywood film industry, Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be seen together again on the big screen after almost 11 years in the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Recently, Kajol has shared her memories and details about her love life and marriage with Ajay Devgn through the medium of a social media platform. Kajol said, "We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him!" [sic]

She has also mentioned how they met on the sets of Hulchul 25 years ago. She initially was not very fond of her future husband, and even complained about him to her former boyfriend. However, the two soon became good friends and things just kept getting better from there. They used to go out for dinners, but more so they enjoyed going on long drives together.

They finally decided to get married after four years and broke the news to their parents. Ajay Devgn's parents were more than happy with the pairing. However, Kajol's father was reluctant but finally agreed to the marriage after four days. In the same post, Kajol also shared her sufferings during her pregnancy and miscarriage.

