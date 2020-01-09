Kajol Kept THIS Condition Before Getting Married To Ajay Devgn

Actor Kajol recently gave an interview to popular social media website and talked about her love and married life with Ajay Devgn. In it, she also revealed her condition for getting married to her Ishq co-star Ajay Devgn, her honeymoon diaries and her dream cities she visited during it. Take a look.

A honeymoon itinerary like Kajol and Ajay

One of the most adorable and beloved couples of Bollywood film industry Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be seen together again in the big screen after almost 11 years in the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Recently, Kajol has shared her memories and details about her love life and marriage with Ajay Devgn through the social media platform. During an interview, she also revealed about her conditions for getting married to Ajay.

The actor said that she wanted a long honeymoon and kept this condition before getting married. However, Ajay agreed and the couple planned for a 6-week honeymoon. They travelled all over, from Sydney to Hawaii, to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. But 5 weeks into a 6-week honeymoon, when they reached Rome, Ajay fell sick. At that time, Ajay also told her that, he is sick and asked me to book the next flight home for him. The couple was supposed to go to Egypt after that, but they cut it short by coming back.

The couple had been dating for 4 years when they decided to tie the knot. While Ajay's family had nodded to their wedding, Kajol's father reportedly didn’t talk to her for four days as he wanted her to focus on her career. In the same post, Kajol also shared her sufferings during her pregnancy and miscarriage.

