'Baazigar', 'DDLJ' And Other Movies Of Kajol Which Have 7+ IMDb Ratings

Bollywood actor Kajol's bubbly nature and witty humour have always been adored by the audience. During the early 90s' many of her projects bagged appreciation and popularity. Reportedly, Kajol was among the top A-List actors during the 90s. Even before playing Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, she left a lasting impression on the audience with her character Priya in Baazigar. Many of her movies have boated appreciation from the critics. Here are some of her films which earned 7+ ratings on Internet Movie Database (IMDb)

Kajol's film that bagged 7+ ratings on IMDb

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - 8.1

The classic romance-drama, directed by Aditya Chopra, released in 1995. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead cast. Whereas, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal and Anupam Kher essayed other significant characters. DDLJ is one of the longest-running Bollywood films. The Aditya Chopra directorial is available on Sony Liv app.

READ | Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, & Amir Will Release THESE Movies In 2020 After Their Hiatus

My Name Is Khan - 8

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars were one of the most loved and popular on-screen couples in the late 90s'. The duo sprinkled their magic again on the silver screen with the Karan Johar directorial. My Name Is Khan, released in 2010, was a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film. The romance-drama is streaming on Hotstar.

READ | Kajol Has An Interesting Challenge For Madhuri Dixit, Others; Renuka Shahane Obliges

Baazigar - 7.7

The iconic on-screen pair, SRK and Kajol, first collaborated for psycho-thriller, Baazigar. The crime-drama also features Shilpa Shetty in a pivotal character. The film earned appreciations and immense love from the audience and the critics. The film released in 1993 was an instant hit.

READ | Kajol Recreating DDLJ And Other Fun Moments On 'Dance+ 5'

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - 7.6

The actors-director trio, SRK, Kajol and Karan Johar, delivered their first project in 1998. Kajol's performance was the highlight of the rom-com. Apart from the lead, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Archana Puran Singh among others played pivotal characters.

READ | Kajol Indulging In Brun Maska Pav And Chai Is All Of Us On A Lazy Weekend. See Pic.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham - 7.4

K3G is an iconic film in its own way. The film released in 2001, directed by KJo, was bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The multi-starrer family-drama have Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, SRK, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead. The film narrates a story of a family that falls apart and how managed to unite again. The 2001 release was an instant hit and loved by the masses.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kajol Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.