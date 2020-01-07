Kajol Unleashes The Fun Side Of Her Personality Through Her Instagram Captions

Gleaming and charming was Kajol, when she graced the silver screen for the first time in Rahul Rawail's Bekhudi (1992). In a career spanning more than two decades, Kajol has established herself as one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. Much like her on-screen persona, Kajol seems to be a fun person in real life too, who loves to laugh and enjoy life to the fullest. Her social media is a testament to Kajol's sense of humour. She was recently in the news for giving a witty reply to a fan who asked her about marrying her best friend Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, she replied saying, "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing?" Here are some social media captions, that unleash the funny side of Kajol's personality.

Witty Instagram captions of Kajol

1. I came. I saw. I made it awkward!

#biggboss #promotions #tanhaji

2. Twinning with Jaipur

#jaipurdiaries #pinkcity #lovingit #promotions #tanhaji

3. K3G revisited ???? ;)

4. One from Mr Menons archive ..... when my hair touched my waist .... 🤪

#sapne #arrahman #music #funmemories

On the professional front, Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, narrates the tale of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusarey, who, reportedly, was one of the greatest leaders of the Maratha Kingdom. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to hit the marquee on January 10, 2020.

