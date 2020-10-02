Gandhi Jayanti: Kajol, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra & others pay homage to Bapu

On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several Bollywood stars shared messages and spoke about the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi on their respective social media handles. In such tough times, the celebs sent out positive vibes and energies with the beautiful saying and messages of Mahatma Gandhi. Stars like Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sidharth Malhotra were a few who extended their wishes.

Bollywood celebs remember Mahatma Gandhi

Actress Kajol shared one of the prominent quotes by Mahatma Gandhi which read, “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong." Followed by Kajol was Sidharth Malhotra recalled some of the teachings by Gandhi on Twitter and wrote that his ideals of shutting down the violence with Ahimsa give the people strength to fight their own battles. At last, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor wrote, “Together let’s avoid the spread of hate and negativity.”

Read: Gandhi Jayanti Quotes In Marathi That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones On 2nd October

Read: Gandhi Jayanti Quotes To Share With Your Dear Ones To Remember 'Father Of The Nation'

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong."

- Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 2, 2020

His ideals of shutting down violence with Ahimsa gives us the strength in fighting our own battles. Together let’s avoid the spread of hate and negativity. #GandhiJayanti — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 2, 2020

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on her Instagram story along with one of his famous quotes, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” While captioning the story, she wrote, “We need you back again…Happy Birthday Bapu.” Taapsee’s Saand Ki Ankh co-actress Bhumi Pednekar also extended her wishes with a beautiful sketch of Mahatma Gandhi on her Instagram story. She remembered Gandhi and captioned the post as, “Remembering and paying homage to Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary. May we continue to follow his teachings of simplicity, truth, and ahimsa.” At last, she concluded the post with the hashtag, #GandhiJayanti.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra also shared an excerpt from Mahatma Gandhi’s saying which she believed stands relevant in today's time. The saying read, “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean. If a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. An error does not become truth because of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.” She captioned the story and wrote, “With all that’s happening around the world. His words are so relevant in the times we live.”

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Mahatma Gandhi, was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869. And this year will mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. People celebrate this day with prayer services, commemorative ceremonies, and cultural activities that take place in schools, institutions of local government, and socio-political institutions.

Read: Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Says 'We Bow To Bapu'

Read: Gandhi Jayanti Images 2020 That You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.