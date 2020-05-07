'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2' Marks Kajol’s Second Tamil Film After 22 Years; Interesting Facts

Actor Kajol is known for predominantly working in Hindi films. Apart from that, the actor is also popular for making appearances in Tamil films. She made her debut in Tamil movies with Minsara Kanavu in 1997. Years later, Kajol was seen in the film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in 2017 along with actor Dhanush. Read some interesting trivia about Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

Interesting facts about Velaiilla Pattadhari 2

Short for Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, the Hindi dub of VIP 2 means Vella Important Person.

The Hindi version of Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 underwent a dialogue revision after Kajol felt it lacked the punch to the Tamil original despite being dubbed literally.

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 marks Kajol’s second Tamil film after 22 years. While shooting, the actor found it difficult to catch up with the language because she spoke it after years.

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 marks the second directorial debut of Soundarya Rajinikanth

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 was the first film for which Soundarya Rajinikanth collaborated with her brother-in-law Dhanush.

The film starred Dhanush in the lead role. But apart from handling the lead roles, the actor would also help behind the lens by truly making it a family project in every sense.

Initially, Soundarya Rajinikanth agreed on making a romantic movie with Kalaipuli Thanu funding the project. The film was initially titled as Nilavukku Enamel Ennadi Kobam and actor Dhanush was supposed to play a lead role in it. However, due to failed negotiations with Sonam Kapoor, Manjima Mohan and Kajal Aggarwal, the project was scrapped. Later, Dhanush announced the project Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in September.

Dhanush had been following his father-in-law Rajinikanth’s footsteps and released Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 all over India.

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 was indeed a special film for Dhanush as the actor worked behind the camera too. He wrote a couple of songs and dialogues for the film too.

