Kajol Shared Screen Space With Many Established Actors | Check List

Kajol is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. The actor has starred in several Bollywood classics and even today happens to be one of the most revered actors. The actor has done several projects with eminent actors of Bollywood. Let’s check out the list of acclaimed actors with whom Kajol has worked.

List of established actors with whom Kajol has shared screen

Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Om Raut directed film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featured real-life husband and wife Ajay and Kajol Devgn in the film. They both are portraying the role of husband and wife in the film as well. The film is based on the real story of the 17th century. The film was Ajay Devgan's 100th movie. Kajol has also featured opposite Ajay in many other movies like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, to name a few.

Aamir Khan in Fanaa

A romance drama film directed by Kunal Kohli based on a sweet blind girl who meets a flirty boy. Her friends try to warn her but it is her time to experience and discover life. Kajol played the role of the blind girl opposite a flirty boy named Rehan i.e. Aamir Khan. Kajol and Aamir have also featured in Ishq but not opposite each other.

Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

One of the massive hit films was Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Kajol has featured with these actors only in this movie. However, she did have a cameo to play in their other films. The Helicopter Eela actor has also shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in We Are Family.

Shahrukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Considered to be one of the longest-running films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge features Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amrish Puri, Satish Shan, Farida Jalal, among others. The pair of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in many popular movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Dilwale, Karan Arjun, to name a few. She has also made a special appearance in many of his movies.

