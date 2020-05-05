Kajol Has Been The Recipient Of Many Honorable Accolades; Check Out The List Here

Bollywood actor Kajol is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. Born into the Mukherjee-Samarth family, the star is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja Samarth and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. The diva made her film debut in the 1992 movie Bekhudi and since then she has essayed versatile roles in her movies. From essaying the role of a tomboy in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to playing Tanhaji Malusare’s wife, Kajol has done it all.

Kajol rose to fame after the commercial success of the thriller, Baazigar. The star has given many blockbuster hits to the film industry which includes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Ishq and many more. Over the career span of three decades, Kajol became the recipient of numerous honourable accolades including Padma Shri in the year 2011. Here is a compilation of all the awards received by Kajol.

Filmfare Awards

1996, Filmfare Award Best Actress, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

1998, Filmfare Award Best Villain, Gupt: The Hidden Truth

1999, Filmfare Award Best Actress, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

2002, Filmfare Award Best Actress, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

2007, Filmfare Award Best Actress, Fanaa

2011, Filmfare Award Best Actress, My Name is Khan

Star Screen Awards

1999, Star Screen Award Best Actress, Dushman

2002, Star Screen Award Best Actress, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

2002, Star Screen Award Jodi No. 1, with Shahrukh Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

2010, Star Screen Award for Best Jodi of the Decade, with Shahrukh Khan

2016, Star Screen Award Jodi No. 1, with Shahrukh Khan, Dilwale

Zee Cine Awards

1998, Zee Cine Award Best Actor in a Negative Role, Gupt: The Hidden Truth

1999, Zee Cine Award Best Actor- Female, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

2002, Zee Cine Outstanding Performance - Female, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

2007, Zee Cine Award Best Actor- Female, Fanaa

Bollywood Movie Awards

1999, Bollywood Movie Awards - Best Actress, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

2002, Bollywood Movie Awards - Best Actress, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Stardust Awards

2011, Stardust Star of the Year Award - Female, My Name Is Khan

National Awards

2002, 5th Annual Rajiv Gandhi Award (Excellence in the active field)

2008, Karamveer Puraskaar (National Award for Social Justice & Citizen Action)

2011, Padma Shri by the Government of India

Other Accolades

1995, Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, Best Actress (Hindi Movies), Udhaar Ki Zindagi

2014, HT Cafe Most Stylish Awards Woman of Substance

2019, Ranked fifth India’s Most Trusted Female Actor.

2020, Ranked 17th in the overall list of TRA’s Most Desired Personality list

