Kajol Has Been The Recipient Of Many Honorable Accolades; Check Out The List Here

Bollywood actor Kajol is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. Born into the Mukherjee-Samarth family, the star is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja Samarth and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. The diva made her film debut in the 1992 movie Bekhudi and since then she has essayed versatile roles in her movies. From essaying the role of a tomboy in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to playing Tanhaji Malusare’s wife, Kajol has done it all.
Kajol rose to fame after the commercial success of the thriller, Baazigar. The star has given many blockbuster hits to the film industry which includes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Ishq and many more. Over the career span of three decades, Kajol became the recipient of numerous honourable accolades including Padma Shri in the year 2011. Here is a compilation of all the awards received by Kajol.
