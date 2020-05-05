Kajol Has Been The Recipient Of Many Honorable Accolades; Check Out The List Here

Kajol

Bollywood actor Kajol is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. Born into the Mukherjee-Samarth family, the star is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja Samarth and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. The diva made her film debut in the 1992 movie Bekhudi and since then she has essayed versatile roles in her movies. From essaying the role of a tomboy in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to playing Tanhaji Malusare’s wife, Kajol has done it all.

Kajol rose to fame after the commercial success of the thriller, Baazigar. The star has given many blockbuster hits to the film industry which includes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Ishq and many more. Over the career span of three decades, Kajol became the recipient of numerous honourable accolades including Padma Shri in the year 2011. Here is a compilation of all the awards received by Kajol.

Filmfare Awards

  • 1996, Filmfare Award Best Actress, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge
  • 1998, Filmfare Award Best Villain, Gupt: The Hidden Truth
  • 1999, Filmfare Award Best Actress, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  • 2002, Filmfare Award Best Actress, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
  • 2007, Filmfare Award Best Actress, Fanaa
  • 2011, Filmfare Award Best Actress, My Name is Khan

Star Screen Awards

  • 1999, Star Screen Award Best Actress, Dushman
  • 2002, Star Screen Award Best Actress, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
  • 2002, Star Screen Award Jodi No. 1, with Shahrukh Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
  • 2010, Star Screen Award for Best Jodi of the Decade, with Shahrukh Khan
  • 2016, Star Screen Award Jodi No. 1, with Shahrukh Khan, Dilwale

Zee Cine Awards

  • 1998, Zee Cine Award Best Actor in a Negative Role, Gupt: The Hidden Truth
  • 1999, Zee Cine Award Best Actor- Female, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  • 2002, Zee Cine Outstanding Performance - Female, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
  • 2007, Zee Cine Award Best Actor- Female, Fanaa

Bollywood Movie Awards

  • 1999, Bollywood Movie Awards - Best Actress, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  • 2002, Bollywood Movie Awards - Best Actress, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Stardust Awards

  • 2011, Stardust Star of the Year Award - Female, My Name Is Khan

National Awards

  • 2002, 5th Annual Rajiv Gandhi Award (Excellence in the active field)
  • 2008, Karamveer Puraskaar (National Award for Social Justice & Citizen Action)
  • 2011, Padma Shri by the Government of India

Other Accolades

  • 1995, Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, Best Actress (Hindi Movies), Udhaar Ki Zindagi
  • 2014, HT Cafe Most Stylish Awards Woman of Substance
  • 2019, Ranked fifth India’s Most Trusted Female Actor.
  • 2020, Ranked 17th in the overall list of TRA’s Most Desired Personality list

