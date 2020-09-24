Kajol shares old memories of shooting in Kashmir as 'Dil Kya Kare' clocks 21 years

As the 1999 film Dil Kya Kare starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Mahima Chaudhry clocked 21 years on September 24, Kajol shared a throwback memory to commemorate the day. The actress shared a motion poster of the film featuring the two leading actors. While captioning the post, the actress renumerated old fond memories of shooting for the film.

Kajol recalls old memories of shooting for film Dil Kya Kare

In the caption, Kajol wrote that shooting for the film was the first time that she went to Kashmir for the shooting. The actress who was mesmerized by the beauty of the place wrote that she can never forget the experience which was perfect for a love story shooting. The Praksh Jha directorial film revolves around Anand (Ajay), his wife Kavita (Mahima) and daughter Neha lead a happy life but when Neha meets Nandita (Kajol), the two of them grow close. Things take a turn when it is revealed that she is Neha's biological mother.

The first and only time I ever went to Kashmir. What a beautiful beautiful place. Perfect for a love story don’t you think ?#21YearsOfDilKyaKare pic.twitter.com/STnaPWpaFz — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 24, 2020

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are among the most-loved couples in the Indian film industry. The actor-duo has not only given away major couple goals with their regular vacation pictures but has also delivered several indelible performances together onscreen. Ajay and Kajol shared the screen space for the first time in Gundaraaj. The two have shared screen space in several films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, U Me Aur Hum, Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and many more and created magic with their on-screen chemistry.

Sometime back, actress Kajol who is reportedly in Singapore with her daughter seems to be missing the old days when donning makeup and a good hairdo at several events was a trend to follow. The actress recalled old memories with a throwback picture on Twitter where she can be seen flaunting her captivating looks in a beautiful avatar and compared it with recent times when things have changed suddenly. While captioning the post, the actress explained that the picture was clicked back in September 2019 when getting a good hairdo and makeup was something that people really followed by heart. The actress even wrote about the clean air that has now been replaced by the infectious virus.

