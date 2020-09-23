On Tanuja's Birthday, Here's A Look At Veteran Star's Pics With Daughters Kajol & Tanishaa

September 23 marks Bollywood veteran Tanuja's birthday. The golden era star is known for her appearances in films including Memdidi (1961), Chand Aur Suraj (1965), Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1967), Nai Roshni (1967), Jeene Ki Raah (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), Anubhav (1971), Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972) and Do Chor (1972). As wishes are pouring in for the actor, let us take a look at Tanuja's photos with daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.

Here, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a sneak-peek into her Sasthi puja celebration. She can be seen with mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. Kajol's Instagram caption read as, 'First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else ..'. While Kajol wore a red Indian dress, Tanuja and Tanishaa stunned in light golden and pink sarees, respectively.

This picture of Tanuja with daughters Kajol and Tanishaa was shared by Tanishaa Mukerji on Instagram. These seem like stills from some family function. Here, Kajol donned a red saree. While Tanuja wore a creamish saree, Tanishaa stunned in a one-arm golden coloured outfit. Tanishaa wrote, 'Saturday missing my beauties ! 💖💖💖 @kajol #tanuja ❤️'.

Celebrating Teachers Day 2020, Kajol shared a family picture, wherein one can spot, Tanuja, Kajol, Tanishaa, Ajay Devgn. She also wrote a heartfelt caption, 'From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family. Here's to my closets clan who've taught me great values of life...#HappyTeachersDay2020'. Check out Kajol's throwback pic.

Tanishaa considers her mother Tanuja as her 'guru' (teacher). Wishing her mother on Teachers Day, Tanishaa shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo planting new trees. Tanuja's caption read as '#happyteachersday to my guru my mom! Thank u for being my spirit guide through this life ❤️ #Tanuja #blessed'.

In this Instagram post, Kajol shared a collage of her goofy pictures with Tanuja. The veteran can be seen sitting on Kajol's lap. Here, the DDLJ actor celebrated Daughter's Day. Kajol penned a caption, 'Positions reversed ! Two daughters and two moms .. #happydaughtersday'.

