When Kajol Played A Loving & Understanding Mom Onscreen Too; 'Fanaa' To 'Helicopter Eela'

Kajol has been in Bollywood for many years now. Right from romancing heroes in some movies to playing the role of a mother in the other, the actor has done it all. Kajol is seen as a loving and understanding mother in various Bollywood movies like We are a Family and Helicopter Eela. Read about her role as a mother in these films and her other films in Bollywood:

Times when Kajol played an understanding mom in her films

Helicopter Eela

Helicopter Eela is the most recent film in which Kajol is seen playing the role of an understanding and possessive mother. The film stars Kajol as a mother in the lead roles while actor Ridhi Sen played the role of her son. The film is focused on the relationship between a mother and son. The story of Helicopter Eela follows the life of Eela, a possessive mother who sacrifices her career for the sake of her son. However, when she decides to complete her education with her son, it brings her an inch closer to her dreams.

Also Read: Kajol's Best Movies From 'Helicopter Eela' To 'VIP 2' To Watch On Hotstar

Fanaa

Fanna is a romantic movie starring Kajol and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. The story is about a young visually impaired girl who falls in love with her tour guide when she travels to Delhi. They get close and things turn ugly when Rehaan (Aamir Khan) leaves her for a mission.

Years later, he returns only to find out that they have a son together, but soon she realises that he is a terrorist and she kills him. Despite everything, Kajol decides to tell her son everything about his father, also making him understand that he was never a bad man and that only his thoughts were bad.

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai': Making Of Salman Khan's Fight With The Wolves

We Are A Family

We are a Family is one of the most emotional and heart-touching movies Kajol has been a part of. We are a Family Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles along with Kajol. She played the role of a mother diagnosed with cancer in the film. When she comes to know that her husband has been cheating on her, she tries to bring her children closer to her husband's girlfriend because the doctor warns her that she won't be living for a long period.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Reveals His “Tae Kwon Do” Skills In Throwback Post; Watch Video

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

In Ajay Devgn's recent film, actor Kajol played the role of his wife. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starred Saif Ali Khan along with Kajol and Ajay Devgn. In the film, Kajol played the mother to Tanhaji Malusare and her son Rayaba Malusare. She was seen as a loving caring and doting mother on screen.

Also Read:Anupam Kher Shares Motivating Video Of Indian Army Officer Applauding Police Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.