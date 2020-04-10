Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From The Film, 'Mr. Perfect'

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the leading actors in the South film industry. She has several huge projects set to be released. The actor, who was last seen in the Tamil movie, Comali, will next be seen in Telugu's Mosagullu alongside Vishnu Manchu. With several box office hits, she has managed to carve her own niche in the film industry. She also established herself in the Bollywood industry with the iconic action-drama titled Singham. From all the movies, one that remains near and dear to the fans is Mr. Perfect.

Mr Perfect, released in the year 2011 and features Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, K. Vishwanath, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Kaushal Manda in major roles. Directed by Dasaradh and produced by Dil Raju, the movie received several accolades. Kajal Aggarwal received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the movie. With all that said, here are some of the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal in Mr. Perfect.

Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from Mr. Perfect

Kajal Aggarwal essays the role of Priya and Prabhas essays the role of Vicky in the movie. Vicky locks a man, who tried to harass Priya, in his car while travelling with Priya. The man who is tied starts apologising that he would never perform the act and Vicky stops the car, gets him out and tries to explain to him in a very polite way. Priya gets surprised by watching his way of explaining things to the man. Fans love Kajal expressions in the scene.

Priya gets angry at Vicky

Vicky applies some coal to Priya's towel and leaves it in the bathroom. Priya after washing her face wipes using the same towel and gets the coal ashes all over her face. However, she is unaware of the same and goes to the dinner table to have food. Everyone then starts laughing. She later comes to know about the situation and stares at Vicky. The way she looks at Vicky is quite hilarious.

Priya's emotional scene

This is one of the most romantic and emotional scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from the film. She expressed her views on happiness and says that one's happiness in life is all about seeing others (here she hints looking at Vicky) happy. This impresses Vicky and the other family members.

