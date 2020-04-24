Mithun Chakraborty Is Related To Superstar Kajol; Read Here How

Mithun Chakraborty has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. He has impressed the audience with his stellar performances in movies including Agneepath, Jallad, Mrigayaa, Housefull 2 and many more. He has appeared in not only Hindi films but also Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali movies.

The National award winner was last seen in 2019's The Tashkent Files. Reportedly, he will next be seen in an upcoming movie Geher, directed by Ram Gopal Verma. Apart from his outstanding screen performances, his fashion game and humorous punches, he is also known to share a great bond with his family members and is often seen spending time with them. Many may not be aware that Mithun is related to Kajol. Here's how the actor is related to the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor:

Mithun Chakraborty's relation to Kajol

Mithun Chakraborty shares an interesting relationship with Kajol. Mithun Chakraborty is married to Yogeeta Bali (who is popularly known amongst her buddies as Pinky). Yogeeta Bali's ex-husband was Kishore Kumar and Kumar's sister was Kajol's grandmother. Thus, making Kishore Kumar her granduncle.

ALSO READ | Mithun Chakraborty's Father Basantakumar Chakraborty Passes Away At 95 In Mumbai

Elaborating further, Yogeeta Bali's ex-husband Kishore Kumar was the youngest sibling. Sati Rani, his sister, married film producer Sashadhar Mukherjee and had three sons, Shomu Mukherjee, Joy Mukherjee and Deb Mukherjee. Shomu Mukherjee then went on to marry actress Tanuja and the couple had two daughters, one of them being My Name Is Khan actor, Kajol.

ALSO READ | Dance+ 5: Mithun Chakraborty Reveals A Big SECRET During The Grand Finale

ALOS READ | Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Jaan' To Have Mithun Chakraborty As The Baddie?

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Crafted A Routine For His Performance On Govinda, Mithun's Dance Numbers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.