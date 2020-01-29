Kajol Teaches The Art Of Laughing At Your Own Jokes Through A Hilarious Post

Bollywood actor Kajol is known for being witty and having a great sense of humour. The actor who is frequently seen posting on her social media account had her fans doubling in laughter after she posted a picture of herself. What made the audience double in laughter was that the actor captioned the post saying that she was laughing at her own jokes. Check out the picture here.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Surpasses Lifetime Box Office Collection Of 'Chennai Express'

Kajol’s photos of Instagram

Kajol posted a collage of four pictures on her social media account. She captioned the post saying, ‘Me laughing at my own jokes be like...’ In the picture posted by Kajol, she can be seen smiling in the first picture. By the fourth picture, she is seen laughing wholeheartedly. Kajol wore a black coloured dress with a v neckline. She had her hair swept at the back and she wore minimum makeup. Kajol looked beautiful in the compilation of the pictures shared by her.

ALSO READ: Diet Sabya Compares Deepika Padukone's Sequined Saree To Kajol's; Who Aced The Look?

Kajol was last seen essaying the role of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife in the blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She was cast opposite husband Ajay Devgn, who played the role of Tanhaji himself in the film. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Marathi military leader. The movie has managed to cross the ₹ 200 crores mark at the box office. The movie- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed and co-written by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar.

ALSO READ: Kajol Shares A Photo With The 'Three Devis' Of Her Life On #ThrowbackThursday

ALSO READ: Kajol Tweets Heartwarming Story Of People Who Gave Up Their Theater Seats For Ailing Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.