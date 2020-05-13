Kajol's Short Film 'Devi' Lands At Top 5, Actor Thanks Fans For Showering Love

The short film Devi, which starred Kajol and other prominent actors like Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, and many more has landed at spot 5 in the top 10 Indian internet shows. Kajol, who is elated to wake up to such a piece of brilliant news, shared the picture of the entire list of the shows and also extended her thankful wishes to her fans for making it possible.

Kajol thank her fans for showering love on short film Devi

Kajol who played the role of a homemaker Jyoti, shared the picture on her Twitter handle while thanking her fans. Kajol expressed her excitement over receiving such a great response from the people and could not believe that the 13-minute short film Devi is in the top 5. She also wrote that 15 million views in such a short time is amazing.

The much-loved short film is a gripping 13-minute watch which will keep the viewers engrossed till the end. The opening scene tells us about yet another sexual assault case which has shaken the nation and a room full of women, a housewife, a woman in burkha, a group of old Marathi ladies, a student preparing for her exam, a corporate worker and a rich young girl who is probably an alcoholic. The film is surprisingly effective and impactful. Priyanka Banerjee’s directorial film portrayed sisterhood and resilience and has worked on so many levels, beginning with the ironic title.

Can’t believe Devi is in the top 5. Have to give u guys all the credit for making this happen. 15 million in such a short time! Thank u thank u thank u.@ryanmstephen @ashesinwind @ElectricApplesE pic.twitter.com/qKZVnUcK4D — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 13, 2020

Several fans of the actress stormed the comment section with their congratulatory message and also praised the actress for her spectacular acting skills in the film. One of the users congratulated Kajol and wrote that the film had to be in that place. Another fan of the actor lauded her work in the film and wrote that it was a heart-touching film. A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that Devi is the top 1 short film with a social message and powerful performance by Kajol. The user also mentioned that the actress and the entire team deserves this win.

Heart touching movie 💔😢 — neil🎸 (@TheRajz2) May 13, 2020

Devi is top 1 short film with social message and powerful performance by you. You and your team deserves it. Congratulations. Love you.👏♥️ #Kajol #Devi — Roopa_Kajol❤️ (@roopa_14sh) May 13, 2020

We thank u for doing such amazing work — Izza Sajid (@Ezza6611) May 13, 2020

