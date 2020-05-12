Kajol's Best Movies From 'Helicopter Eela' To 'VIP 2' To Watch On Hotstar

Kajol has managed to win hearts with her on-screen charisma. The actor has starred in comedy films as well as romantic movies in Bollywood. Some of her films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are popular for her bubbly characters and the storyline. With these OTT platforms, it has become easier for her fans to watch all her movies on loop. Here are a few films of Kajol that you can watch on Hotstar:

Kajol's movies to watch on Hotstar

Helicopter Eela

Helicopter Eela is considered as one of Kajol's best performances after her comeback in Bollywood. The actor was seen as a doting mother to actor Riddhi Sen. The film is about a single mother who gives up on her career as an aspiring singer for the sake of bringing up her son. However, later he motivates her to get back to pursuing her dreams. Helicopter Eela was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and did not do well at the box office. This film can be streamed on Hotstar anytime.

My Name is Khan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, the film My Name Is Khan is about a Muslim man who goes around changing people's perspective about his community after the Twin Tower attack in the USA. Kajol was seen as Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the film. This is another film of Kajol that can be binged-watch on Hotstar.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai is the only film which stars Anil Kapoor and Kajol as a romantic pair. Starring Kajol as Anil Kapoor's wife, this film beautifully depicts the relationship between a husband and wife. The film is about a man Vijay who agrees to marry Kajol under one condition that the bride should sign a contract with him which says if the couple does not fall in love with each other within a year, they will separate.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Kajol's most recent film. Kajol is seen as the wife of a great warrior Tanhaji, Shivaji's military leader. The film starred Ajay Devgn as the protagonist while Saif Ali Khan was seen as an antagonist in the film. This film can be watched anytime on the OTT platform. It is a delight to watch Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the big screen as a pair after a long time.

VIP 2

VIP 2 is a Tamil film starring Kajol and Dhanush in the lead roles. Kajol is seen as a successful businesswoman in the film VIP 2. The film is about this businesswoman who offers a job to Dhanush but the actor rejects it and soon starts getting into trouble, created by the woman, who's job offer he rejected.

