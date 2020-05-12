Kajol's Real-life Quotes That Give An Insight Into Her Personality

Kajol is a Padma Shri awardee and one of the most favourite actors of many Bollywood fans. She is known for many acclaimed movies like Yeh Dillagi, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, to name a few. Although her roles generally portray her as a loud, bubbly woman, many might not know that she is quite wise, intelligent and a book lover as well. Take a look at some of her real-life quotes that might give you an insight into her personality.

Kajol's real-life quotes

Who says a masterpiece can't be a masterpiece till it's done.

In life, I take my decisions and stand by them. Some decisions may have proven to be not the best, but I have learnt from them, and I've never repeated a mistake again. If someone tells me to turn left, I will go right! I could not have been taught a lesson in any other way rather than by going through it.

I don't think any actor can be satisfied. I am still in the learning phase and hope I am always in the learning frame of mind in acting or in anything else that I do. That's what makes life interesting and worth living.



I tell my daughter Nyssa, 'You should respect my work, and I will also respect yours when you grow up.' 'Work is worship' is what I have told her.

I do believe in soulmates and happy/successful marriages. No marriage can be happy 24x7 for 365 days. Both partners have to make the relationship work, is what I believe in.

How Kajol spending her quarantine time

On professional front, Kajol will be next seen in Renuka Shahane's project. The film will be released on Netflix and it is titled Tribhanga. It will feature actors like Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. However, the movie is still in post-production.

On personal front, Kajol is observing self-quarantine like many others. Take a look at the time Kajol is spending with her loved ones during this self-quarantine.

Promo Image courtesy: Kajol Instagram

