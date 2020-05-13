Kajol's Memorable IGTV Videos That You Must Check Out Right Away

Bollywood actor Kajol is known for her acting finesse and stellar performances in Hindi films. She is also popular for her charming offscreen personality. Kajol is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting regularly. She shared her photos and videos on Instagram with friends and family members. We have compiled some of her best IGTV videos that you must check out.

Thahar Ja

Recently, Kajol shared Ajay Devgn’s new single titled Thahar Ja on her Instagram handle. In no time it became viral. As per reports, the actor shot the song in his house and asked his son Yug for assistance. The video mainly consists of Ajay Devgn’s close up shots as he insists his fans to stay home for the safety of their near and dear ones amid the coronavirus outbreak. Yug also appears at the end of the video. Take a look at Thahar Ja by Ajay Devgn.

2. Helicopter Eela

Kajol took to Instagram and shared the trailer of her film Helicopter Eela, two years ago. The movie trailer is filled with fun-loving and hilarious moments featuring Kajol and her on-screen son. Helicopter Eela is an emotional roller coaster ride. It showcases the relationship between a single mother and a teenage son who seeks space as she joins his college to finish her studies after 22 years. Take a look at the trailer.

3. Tanhaji's trailer

Kajol also shared the trailer videos of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrier. They feature Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. Among two trailers, one is in Hindi and the other is dubbed in the Marathi language. The film revolves around Chhatrapati Shivaji’s right-hand man, Tanhaji Malusare, who leaves no stone unturned in recapturing Kondhana for the Maratha empire. Take a look at the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailers.

Also read: Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Will Make You Nostalgic; 'K3G' To 'Helicopter Eela'

Also read: Kajol's BTS Pictures From Her Film Shoots Are Charming And Unmissable

Also read: These Kajol's Poker-face Expression Pictures On Instagram Are Unmissable

Also read: #AskKajol: Actor Has Unusual Take On Lockdown & 2020, Describes 'DDLJ', 'Fanaa' In 2 Words

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.