Kajol Was Seen With 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' Actor Sanaya Irani In THIS Film

Kajol is one of the leading actors in Bollywood who has delivered several stellar performances throughout her acting career. Some of the memorable performances of Kajol in movies remain to be Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, Tanhaji and several others.

She has been a part of a wide range of films and has collaborated with some of the prominent actors, directors, and producers in the film industry. However, many are unaware that Kajol has worked with one of the popular faces in the television industry, Sanaya Irani. Read on to know and check out the movie where Kajol collaborated with Sanaya Irani:

Kajol has worked with Sanaya Irani in THIS movie

Kajol is widely noted for her performance in the movie Fanna. She worked with one of the prominent actors of the film industry, Aamir Khan. However, very few people are aware that the film also features Sanaya Irani, who is a popular face in the television industry. She played the role of Mehbooba 'Bobo' in the movie. Although Sanaya Irani's role in Kajol and Aamir Khan's Fanaa was not a big one like the lead roles, viewers got to catch a glimpse of the television actor.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sanaya Irani said that many people keep having discussions about Fanaa and to make it clear, the movie featuring Kajol and Aamir Khan was not her route to step into Bollywood. She said that she was just there in the background. In the interview, Sanaya Irani shared that she thought Kajol's Fanaa to be fun, hence took up the film. The television actor also shared about having a great time meeting Aamir Khan and Kajol.

Sanaya Irani is a popular face in the television industry. The actor rose to prominence with her role as Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum. She was seen playing a role opposite Mohit Sehgal. Later, Sanaya Irani went on to become a household name with her role as Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Viewers loved watching her on-screen chemistry with Barun Sobti in the show. She also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji and shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Kajol was also last seen in a suspense drama short- film, Devi. The film released in the month of March 2020. The actor will next be seen in Tribhanga, which is a Netflix film.

