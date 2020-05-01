Kajol's Best Vacation Pictures That Will Give You Travel Goals; Check Them Out Here

Kajol is one of the most celebrated actors in the Bollywood film industry. She was last seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol, who is an avid social media user, makes sure she constantly updates her fans about her routines.

From sporting beautiful sarees to posting pictures of her travelling across the world, she has covered it all. With all that said now, here are some of her best vacation pictures to check out:

Kajol's best vacation pictures

Kajol recently shared a throwback picture from her trip to Paris near the Eiffel Tower. The actor can be seen donning some cherry-coloured sunglasses. Check out the journey she reminisced below:

Kajol enjoyed a road trip with her husband, Ajay Devgn and kids, Nysa and Yug. She captioned the adorable picture, that grabbed massive attention amongst the audience. Check out:

During Kajol's trip to Thailand, she shared several pictures from her vacation. Here, she can be seen posing with her son at the famous Soneva Kiri, which features a refreshing beach in the background. Have a look-

The actor shared a picture from her trip to Bulgaria. She can be seen sporting a black jacket at a restaurant in Bulgaria. Check out the adorable picture shared by the actor, where she can be seen laughing.

