Ranveer Singh, Kajol And Other Celebrities Who Proved Their Quirkiness With Insta Captions

Bollywood News

If you are looking for an inspiration for captions on social media, then check out these one-liners by Ranveer Singh, Kajol and others.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actors these days are very active on social media. This is one of the many ways to stay in touch with fans and interacting with them. Actors sometimes even try to be funny and entertaining with their quirky captions on social media. One of the many actors who has aced this game is Sara Ali Khan. The actor always makes it a point to pair her pictures with quirky captions. Here are some of the other captions that you can look up for inspiration.

Bollywood actors try their hand at being funny through these captions

Ranveer Singh announced that Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of his wife in ’83 with this witty line

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Is Giving 'Husband Goals' To Everyone With THIS Adorable Comment

Kajol on her visit to Bigg Boss 13

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Siddhant Chaturvedi proves that being funny with captions is no struggle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's Movies That Failed To Create Magic At Bollywood Box Office

Nushrat Bharucha is making is Sea-s the day indeed

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

The caption queen herself speaks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim, & Other Sibling Celebs Who Are NOT Splitting Images Of Each Other   

Varun Dhawan will leave you in splits with this caption

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Alia Bhatt giving us vacation goals and life lessons

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Karisma Kapoor gives us the Good Newwz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Sidharth Malhotra had us eyeing him through this caption

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol Prove That Blue Is Hue Of The Season

 

 

First Published:
