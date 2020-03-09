Ranveer Singh, Kajol And Other Celebrities Who Proved Their Quirkiness With Insta Captions

Bollywood actors these days are very active on social media. This is one of the many ways to stay in touch with fans and interacting with them. Actors sometimes even try to be funny and entertaining with their quirky captions on social media. One of the many actors who has aced this game is Sara Ali Khan. The actor always makes it a point to pair her pictures with quirky captions. Here are some of the other captions that you can look up for inspiration.

Bollywood actors try their hand at being funny through these captions

Ranveer Singh announced that Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of his wife in ’83 with this witty line

Kajol on her visit to Bigg Boss 13

Siddhant Chaturvedi proves that being funny with captions is no struggle

Nushrat Bharucha is making is Sea-s the day indeed

The caption queen herself speaks

Varun Dhawan will leave you in splits with this caption

Alia Bhatt giving us vacation goals and life lessons

Karisma Kapoor gives us the Good Newwz

Sidharth Malhotra had us eyeing him through this caption

