Ranveer Singh, Kajol And Other Celebrities Who Proved Their Quirkiness With Insta Captions

Bollywood actors these days are very active on social media. This is one of the many ways to stay in touch with fans and interacting with them. Actors sometimes even try to be funny and entertaining with their quirky captions on social media. One of the many actors who has aced this game is Sara Ali Khan. The actor always makes it a point to pair her pictures with quirky captions. Here are some of the other captions that you can look up for inspiration.
ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Is Giving 'Husband Goals' To Everyone With THIS Adorable Comment
ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's Movies That Failed To Create Magic At Bollywood Box Office
ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim, & Other Sibling Celebs Who Are NOT Splitting Images Of Each Other
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol Prove That Blue Is Hue Of The Season
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.