Kajol Starts A 'Chai And Gupshup' Session; Twitterati Ask Hilarious Questions

Kajol has been sharing regular updates on social media about what she is up to during the lockdown days. The actor recently in a shared a picture on her Instagram clicked by her 9-year-old son Yug and invited her fans to join her for 'Chai and Gupshup'.

Also Read | When Kajol Opened Up About Ajay Devgn's Concerns About His Kids On Kareena Kapoor's Show

In the picture, Kajol is seen holding a cup of tea in her hand. Kajol looked beautiful in her simple embroidered blue kurta. In the caption of the picture, she invited her fans for a chitchat session on twitter. Kajol captioned the post as "Pencil me into your diary and come have a cup of tea with me. I want to know what you guys have been upto so headover to twitter, use #ChaiAndGupshupWithKajol and lets chit-chat! Credits - Yug." As soon as Kajol shared the picture on her Instagram, Kajol’s twitter was flooded with lots of comments from her fans. Kajol responded to some of the comments by her fans on twitter. Here are some of the best responses on the Chai and Gupshup session on Kajol’s twitter.

Also Read | Kajol Tells The Difference Between ‘free-spirited’ And ‘crazy’; See Post

Chai and Gupshup on Kajol's Twitter

One fan asked her if she met God now, what would she tell him. Kajol had a quirky response to this. She said that she will ask god how do we fast forward this year.

How do we fast forward this year? https://t.co/sxs770Tmh1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 12, 2020

One fan asked her if she looks better now or when she was sixteen. Kajol replied smartly on this question as she responded with “What do you think?”

During her Chai and Gupshup session, Kajol also revealed that she loves to spend time reading at the window during monsoon with a cup of tea.

Me too everytime it rains! https://t.co/HOFDt5RIlk — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 12, 2020

Also Read | These 5 Important Parenting Tips Shared By Kajol Are Gold

Kajol poked fun at her own cooking when she was asked about a particular scene in one of the Kajol’s movies, Fanaa. The fan told her in the tweet that she wanted to taste the food that was prepared by the actor in the film to which Kajol replied, “Trust me you don’t want to!”

Trust me you don’t want to! https://t.co/eOyIEaEliU — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 12, 2020

Kajol is known for her witty Instagram captions. She gave her fans a glimpse of this when she responded to one of the tweets in her Chai And Gupshup session. A fan had commented with a Shayari on tea which had the word ‘Bimari’ (disease) in it. Kajol commented as, “Bimari ka naam mat lo”

Bimari ka naam mat lo 🙏🏻 https://t.co/notNiqeWIn — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 12, 2020

Also Read | Kajol Shares Thoughtful Post On World Environment Day While Planting A Tree; See Pic

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released in January this year. She had played the role of warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama. The movie featured Saif Ali Khan and her husband Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.