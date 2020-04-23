Kajol's 'Fanaa' Was The Last Film For Which Jatin-Lalit Worked Together; Read More Trivia

Kajol and Aamir Khan starrer Fanaa was reportedly a blockbuster movie. In the film, Kajol played the role of a visually impaired woman named Zooni who fell in love with Aamir's Khan's character, Rehan. As the film progressed, the plot took an interesting turn, leaving fans shocked. The actors were also praised for their prolific acting in the movie. Kajol played the role of a blind woman for the first time and she definitely impressed the audience, critics and fans. Here are some of the fun facts and trivia on the movie Fanaa.

ALSO READ: Kajol's 'Ishq': Interesting Trivia About The Romantic-drama Film

Fun facts from the film Fanaa

It was Aamir Khan who suggested that Kajol play the role of Zooni in Fanaa.

The film was extensively filmed in Poland, partly owing to Kajol's requests.

Reportedly, Aamir Khan heard only two narrations of Fanaa and agreed to do the film.

Saroj Khan choreographed songs like Chand Sifarish, Dekho Na and Desh Rangeela, while Vaibhavi Merchant did Mere Haath Mein and Chanda Chamke.

The song Chanda Chamke was a part of Hum Tum starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Later, it featured in this film.

ALSO READ: Kajol Reveals What Keeps Her Busy Amid Lockdown, Reminisces Journey On Instagram

The film marked the return of Kajol after a long gap of almost 4 years.

Kajol was paired for the first time with Aamir Khan in Fanaa. However, earlier both of them worked together in Ishq (1997) but they were paired opposite Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla, respectively.

Fanaa was the last film for which Jatin-Lalit composed music as a duo.

Lara Dutta had a cameo appearance in the film.

The film was Aamir Khan's first movie to gross INR 1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Fanaa was a major commercial success and won three Filmfare Awards.

The movie was Aamir Khan's first project with Yashraj Films.

As per director Kunal Kohli's Twitter posts, Mere Haath Mein was originally shot in Poland; however, they later reshot it on a set.

ALSO READ: Kajol Shares Daughter Nysa's Pics From A Traditional Photoshoot; Netizens Love It

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Trashes Rumours About Kajol & Nysa's Health; Says Duo 'absolutely Fine'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.