Kajol Shares 'sleepgramming' Picture, Says 'Pretending Like You Have Something To Do'

On Saturday, Kajol took to social media and shared a funny post. In the picture, she can be seen lying on her bed, smiling and dreaming. Kajol captioned the post saying, "Instagramming from bed pretending like u have something to do". She also added hashtags, "#Sleepgramming #MeWhenI". Take a look at Kajol's Instagram.

In this Instagram post shared by Kajol, she can be spotted donning a white off-shoulder top. The top was paired with a hue orange skirt. The lowers were layered with a thick ethnic golden coloured belt. Here, the actor posed sleeping on a clean white bed with sheets and pillows decorated on it. Kajol flashed her pretty smile with her eyes closed. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also accessorised her look with an antic design chain and a huge Kada.

Fan are 'love-struck'

Kajol's fans also reacted to her quirky post. While some of her fans commented saying "mood", others dropped some hearts in the comment section. Take a look at Kajol's comment box.

Meanwhile, two days ago, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji took to Instagram and shared a family picture. The post shared by the actor covered the three generations of women from her family. She also wrote a heartfelt note in the caption that conveyed how nostalgic she felt about the pre-COVID times. Fans too were overwhelmed to see the picture and watch the four women together in one frame. Check out the picture.

In this picture, Kajol can be seen with her mother, sister Tanishaa and daughter Nysa Devgn. Sharing the picture of the beautiful girls, Tanishaa in her caption wrote, "Happy pre covid times! Family is what its all about! #stayhomestaysafe #missingyouall". Amid the pandemic, all the celebs and prominent personalities are staying indoors and are limiting physical contact as a careful measure. Fans commented on how good the family looked and filled the comments section with positivity and good wishes.

Kajol on the work front

Kajol was last seen sharing screen space with husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, the historical drama was directed by Om Raut. For her upcoming, as per reports, Kajol will be seen in Sasi Lalitha. She also has lent her voice to Koochie Koochie Hota Hai, a spin-off animated film on her classic romcom, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It will mark the 20 year anniversary of its release.

