Kajol, Nysa Devgn, Tanuja And Tanishaa Mukerji Pose Happily In A 'pre-COVID Times' Pic

Tanishaa Mukerji took to social media to share a picture-perfect family photograph. The post Tanishaa shared covered the three generations of women from her family. The actor seemed delighted and nostalgic while sharing the post. Tanishaa wrote a heartfelt caption for the post and this conveyed her emotions behind it. Fans too were delighted to see the picture and watch the four women together in one frame.

Kajol, Nysa, Tanuja and Tanishaa come together for a pre-COVID picture

The picture Tanishaa shared had her mother along with sister Kajol and niece Nysa Devgn. Sharing the picture of the beautiful girls, Tanishaa in her caption wrote that she misses the good times they had and wishes to go back to pre COVID times soon. She then wrote that family is what she is all about and thus expressed that she is missing their company very much. She even added a few hashtags that hinted towards her missing her family. Due to pandemic situations, celebrities and prominent personalities have resorted to staying indoors and limit physical contact as a precautionary measure. Fans commented on how good the family looked and filled the comments section with positivity and good wishes.

Over the course of time, several superstars have also shared pictures and videos that took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Stars have also shared behind-the-scenes shots of popular films and thus engaged fans on their social media. Kajol herself has taken to social media to share a bunch of quirky pictures of herself. The actor has been making a few memes like pictures which capture her different expressions and assigns a quirky situation to them, thus making the pictures a funny post. Many stars have even appeared on live talk sessions during this time from the comfort of their homes. The stars have come live on Instagram or other social media platforms and interacted with fans or simply have had a talk show discussion with other people. Thus stars have been keeping themselves busy during this lockdown season.

