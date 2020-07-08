Kajol Shares Hilarious Meme About Being Diplomatic, Fans Say 'you Won't Change'

Kajol is one such Bollywood actress who is known for her quirky and free-spirited persona which often shows through her social media posts. Kajol recently took to her Instagram profile to unleash the funny side of herself. In her recent post, the actress created a meme using her own picture and described her views on diplomacy and confessed that she is still the same with her thoughts.

Kajol shares her humorous meme

Kajol shared a picture of herself from one of her early career days where she can be seen posing for the camera. The picture has a caption written on it which read, “When I thought I was being diplomatic, but my face said it all.” While captioning the post, the actress wrote that she is still the same and not changed at all. As per reports, in an old interview, Kajol confessed that she often gets into trouble because of her not-so-diplomatic attitude. She had reportedly said that she can’t take diplomacy seriously even though it lands her husband into trouble with people in the industry. Kajol also said that at partied her husband often chides her for saying things bluntly even though she tries to say it in the nicest way possible.

Read: Kajol Captions Her Own Still From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' As Netflix Asks Fans To Do So

Read: Remember When Rekha And Kajol Teamed Up For 'cosy' Photoshoot In 1996? See Pics

Several fans of the actress shared their takes on the post in the comment section. One of the users called the post as “beautiful, while another tagged the actress as “cute.” A third user praised the beauty of the actress and wrote that Kajol is the most beautiful person he has ever come across and even wrote that she will never change in the future as well. Another user called her “natural and classy” and commented that Kajol will always be the same. Nothing can change her. Another user chimed in and wrote that there cannot be another one like you in the entertainment industry.

Earlier, Kajol had shared another meme wherein she introduced her 'quarantine friend' to all her fans. But she did so in a unique manner by using a hilarious meme of hers. Kajol shared a picture of herself from one of her movies presumably, Helicopter Eela wherein she can be seen looking at a statue inquisitively. The picture also had a caption written which said, 'Day 100 of quarantine: Making new friends inside the house.' The Tanhaji actor wrote while sharing the post asking her fans whether even they made a new friend inside their homes like her. The rib-tickling meme will certainly leave you in splits as it also tends to be super relatable and defines the lockdown mood of all the people right now.

(Image credit: Kajol Devgn/ Instagram)

Read: Kajol Introduces Her ‘quarantine Friend’ With A Hilarious Meme Of Herself, See Post

Read: Kajol Shows Her Quirky Side In Latest Insta Post, Shares Hilarious Meme To Entertain Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.