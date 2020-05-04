Remember When Ranveer Singh Opened Up About His First Kiss & Said 'I Felt Amazing'?

Ranveer Singh is widely admired for his quirky outings in Bollywood. From his zeal to his outspoken charisma, Singh never fails to impress masses with his witty revelations during interviews. Speaking of which, did you know that the Padmaavat actor had once discussed his first kiss experience in an interview with an entertainment portal back in 2017? Read details.

When Ranveer Singh talked about his first kiss

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Ranveer Singh reminisced his first kiss experience. Sharing excitement about the same, Singh revealed how 'amazing' he felt after kissing a girl older than him, in school. Later, the Befikre actor candidly recalled that he must have been in the seventh grade when he experienced his first proper kiss. Furthermore, Ranveer Singh revealed that the girl was a year older or something and also that she was from another school.

In the same interview, Ranveer Singh expressed how he used to bunk his table tennis classes so that he could go meet that girl. He said it was worth it and that was a big turning point in his life. Ranveer Singh exclaimed how he was fully into table tennis until that day. He joked around saying, he could have been a champion man or at least a contender.

Also Read | Remember when Irrfan Khan made India proud at Oscars for 'Slumdog Millionaire'

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh has a slew of movies in the pipeline for 2020-2021. He will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in 83, a sports-drama, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie narrates the story of India's incredible cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

Also Read | When reality shows winner Ashutosh Kaushik created ruckus outside Mumbai cafe

The actor is touted to play an impeccable role in Sooryavanshi, an action-thriller, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi was slated to release on March 24, 2020. However, the release has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. While Singh will be seen playing the lead in another outing titled- Jayeshbhai Jordaar, opposite South superstar Shalini Pandey, the Bajirao Mastani actor is also roped in for Karan Johar's much-anticipated movie- Takht.

Also Read | Remember when things turned ugly between Salman Khan & Arijit Singh after an awards night?

Also Read | When Salman Khan called off his wedding in 1999 despite cards been given out?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.