Kajol's 'Minsara Kanavu': Intriguing Trivia About The Musical-romance Film

Kajol's recent performance in the movie titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior received great responses and praise from the audience. Kajol has managed to carve her own niche in the film industry in the 90s and has appeared in several successful movies over the years. The actor has proved her mettle with some remarkable performances in movies. She has worked on various genres throughout her acting career and has also worked in several south films. Her defining role in Minsara Kanavu has won the hearts of many fans.

Minsara Kanavu, the 1997 film, is directed by Rajiv Menon and produced by M. Saravanan, M. Balasubramanian and M. S. Guhan. The movie features Kajol, Prabhu Deva, and Arvind Swamy in key roles. With all that said, read on to know some of the most interesting trivia about the movie:

Kajol's Minsara Kanavu: Trivia about the film

Javed Jaffery dubbed for the superstar Prabhu Deva's character in the Hindi version of the movie.

Vikram voiced for Prabhu Deva's character, that is Deva.

Asha Kelunni Nair, popularly known by her stage name Revathi, lent her voice for Kajol's character that is Priya Amalraj.

Madhuri Dixit was initially considered for the role of Priya Amalraj but it was later offered to Kajol.

Arvind Swamy, Kajol, and Prabhu Deva, who played the lead roles in the movie, made their appearance on the cover of the popular Filmfare magazine with aims to promote the movie. The shoot for the magazine was held in the year 1997. It was very unusual and different for a movie from the south film industry to establish the level of publicity in the massive crowd of the wide Hindi-speaking population.

