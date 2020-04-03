Kriti Sanon Found A New Hairstylist In Sister Nupur In THIS Throwback Video

With the country under lockdown, celebrities are trying to find new ways to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Some are engaged in cooking and baking, while others are singing, dancing, painting and working out to pass their time and keep boredom away. Recently, it was the sister-duo Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon who tried out something fun to pass the time during the lockdown.

Nupur Sanon is Kriti Sanon's new hairstylist?

In a throwback video, posted by a page on Instagram, Nupur Sanon turned into a hairstylist for her older sister, Kriti. In a fun and quirky way, Nupur asked Kriti's hairstylist to come back soon from his vacation or he should not bother coming back at all. The reason, Nupur gave is that she is better.

The Sanon sisters are quite the dynamic duo. The two have posed together in many pictures which seems to boast of their strong sisterly bond. Here are some other instances where Nupur Sanon and Kriti Sanon came together for a snap:

