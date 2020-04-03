The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kriti Sanon Found A New Hairstylist In Sister Nupur In THIS Throwback Video

Bollywood News

In a throwback video, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon turned hairstylist for her while the man for the job was on vacation. Read on to know more about this

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
kriti sanon

With the country under lockdown, celebrities are trying to find new ways to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Some are engaged in cooking and baking, while others are singing, dancing, painting and working out to pass their time and keep boredom away. Recently, it was the sister-duo Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon who tried out something fun to pass the time during the lockdown. 

Nupur Sanon is Kriti Sanon's new hairstylist?

In a throwback video, posted by a page on Instagram, Nupur Sanon turned into a hairstylist for her older sister, Kriti. In a fun and quirky way, Nupur asked Kriti's hairstylist to come back soon from his vacation or he should not bother coming back at all. The reason, Nupur gave is that she is better. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SnehZala (@snehzala) on

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Lists Precautions & Urges For Safety While Grocery Shopping; Watch

Also Read: Kriti Sanon & Diana Penty Share Fun Quarantine Time With Their Furry Playmates, See Pics

The Sanon sisters are quite the dynamic duo. The two have posed together in many pictures which seems to boast of their strong sisterly bond. Here are some other instances where Nupur Sanon and Kriti Sanon came together for a snap:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Urge Everyone To Follow Social Distancing In PIB's Videos; See

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Diet: What Does She Eat In A Day To Maintain Her Glowing Skin And Fit Body?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RBI
TRADING HRS IN MONEY MARKET REVISED
COVID-19
TABLIGHI CASES PUSH UP INDIA TALLY
Maharashtra
AWHAD SLAMS PM'S '9 PM - 9 MINS'
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Rana Kapoor
RANA KAPOOR'S BAIL PLEA REJECTED
Donald Trump Jr
TRUMP JR SUPPORTS JAPAN AGAINST WHO