Kajol's 'Udhaar Ki Zindagi' Was Initially Titled As Kaanch Ki Gudiya; Read More Trivia

Kajol started her acting career in 1992 with the film Bekhudi and in a very short span, the actor made a place for herself in the Hindi film industry. She was just 16 years old when her acting career started. Although her debut film Bekhudi was not very successful at the box-office, it laid the foundation for actor’s career. Some of her memorable films include Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Gupt, Fanaa, and many more. Her one such film Udhaar Ki Zindagi was a perfect drama film directed by K.V.Raju. In the film, she essayed the role of Sita. Keep reading to know some interesting facts about the film.

ALSO READ: Kajol's Most Iconic Scenes From 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi'

Kajol's Udhaar Ki Zindagi ' trivia

The film was originally titled as Kaanch Ki Gudiya.

Reportedly, Kajol's father Shomu Mukherjee advised her not to do this film. This is because Kajol was paired opposite a lesser-known hero. Her father thought that it would bring her career down. However, Kajol refused to listen to him and went ahead with her decision of acting in the film. When her father saw the film, he realised the story was solely about a grandfather and his granddaughter.

ALSO READ: Kajol’s Films In Languages Other Than Hindi That You Must Watch

The film ran into distribution issues because distributors felt that the 90s audience would never accept such a weak hero in the lead. Also, the film was about a grandfather's relationship with his estranged granddaughter.

The film was released in November 1994 opposite movies like Suhaag and Andaaz Apna Apna

The film Udhaar Ki Zindagi marked Kajol's only film with legendary actors like Jeetendra, Mehmood and Moushmi Chatterjee.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. Apart from this, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor recently marked her digital debut with a short film titled Devi. The women-centric short film bagged praises and a positive response from the audience and her fans.

ALSO READ: Netflix: Kajol's Generational Drama 'Tribhanga' May Get An Earlier Release Date

ALSO READ: Kajol's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.