Kajol's Quirkiest Twitter Posts That Will Leave You In Splits; Check Out

Bollywood diva Kajol leaves no stone unturned to entertain and inspire her fan following. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star has garnered 2.9 million followers on Twitter and 10.2 million on Instagram. Kajol's fans admire her for her on-point comic timing and sense of humour. Having said that, take a look at Kajol's tweets that will make laugh out loud.

Kajol's quirkiest tweets -

Amid lockdown, Kajol is being quite active on social media. She is entertaining her fans and followers with funny and quirky posts. Recently, Kajol shared a self-created meme of her where is she spotted in a confused pose. Kajol's caption read "When Sunday and Monday are just the same..." Check out -

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha vs Kajol in an Anita Dongre outfit: Which actor slayed the look?

Recently, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's film Ishq completed 22 years. On this event, Ajay tweeted a still from the movie and wrote, “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq”. To which Kajol responded with a humourous reply saying "Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon". After the tweet went viral, netizens could not stop laughing about it. Check out the funny banter.

Also Read | Kajol's best movies from 'Helicopter Eela' to 'VIP 2' to watch on Hotstar

Me laughing at my own jokes be like...👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/eaXYuw8FC3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 29, 2020

These snaps of Kajol are from her visit to Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Here, Kajol shared her quirky pictures, with hilarious captions. She stunned in a black maxi dress and diamond earrings. The Tanhaji actor was accompanied by Ajay Devgn on the show. Check out the funny caption.

Also Read | Kajol's short film 'Devi' lands at top 5, actor thanks fans for showering love

During the lockdown, Kajol hosted an #AskKajol session to make the lockdown interesting. During which, when a fan asked her about the best thing about the year, she replied that there are only a few months to go for it to get over. Take a look at the humorous tweet.

The best thing about 2020 is that it has only 7 months more to get over ! https://t.co/LxAZ3GpTqX — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Also Read | Kajol's memorable IGTV videos that you must check out right away

About Kajol -

Kajol made her acting debut with the drama Bekhudi (1992) however, she rose to fame with her first commercial success, Baazigar (1993). Later, Kajol established herself with top-grossing romantic films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001). The Raju Chacha actor was last seen in Tanhaji, alongside hubby Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.