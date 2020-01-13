The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, And Other B'Town Beauties Slaying In Sequin Sarees

Bollywood News

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kajol, we witnessed many Bollywood actors looking glamourous wearing sequin sarees, which seems to have become the fashion for now.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor

Celebrities have always come up with a new style statement, that becomes a trend for the time being. Recently, we witnessed many Bollywood actors looking glamourous wearing sequin sarees, which seems to have become the fashion trend for now. Here are the many female stars from the industry wearing sequin sarees and slaying in them: 

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Kareena Kapoor Is Doing After The Success Of Good Newwz

Celebrities who slayed in sequin sarees

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

Kajol

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He Prepared For His Role In 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Nushrat Bharucha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Inspires Soha Ali Khan To Take Up Radio? See Post

Tara Sutaria

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Jacqueline Fernandez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To The Big Question: What Is Taimur's Nanny's Salary?

Janhavi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION