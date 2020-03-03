Kalki Koechlin Shares 'mama Duty' Post, Revels In The Fact That 'we Slept Today!', See Pic

Becoming a parent has its quirks and Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin seems to be catching onto the new role of motherhood with her 25-days old daughter Sappho. The actor shared a selfie where she has a dead-tired look on her face like every new mother who has gone through sleep-deprived nights taking care of an infant. The actor shared some hilarious tags like 'milk bar' and '24 seven job' in the caption where she wrote, "We slept today! #mamaduty #milkbar #24sevenjob".

Have a look:

Read | Kalki Koechlin shares first picture of daughter with 'miracle workers' and a cute anecdote

Kalki announced last year that she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem. On her birth, the actor named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho. "Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," she wrote.

Read | Richa Chadha pens heartfelt post for new mother Kalki Koechlin, says 'I'm happy for you'

The 36-year-old actor, who has been updating her fans on Instagram with her personal 'pregnancy series' called '#notesfromapregnantdiary', recently shared a stunning black-and-white picture with her baby girl — Sappho. the actor said, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep-deprived bliss✨"

Have a look:

Read | Kalki Koechlin shares first pics of daughter Sappho with her father Guy Hershberg; see

Introducing her daughter to the world, the Dev D actor, in her long Instagram post, said she has respect for all the women, who go through the "intense and gruesome experience of birth. Be it vaginal or C-section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll, both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," she wrote.

Read | Kalki Koechlin's black-n-white picture with daughter Sappho is every bit beautiful

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.