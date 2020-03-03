The Debate
Kalki Koechlin Shares 'mama Duty' Post, Revels In The Fact That 'we Slept Today!', See Pic

Kalki gave birth to her baby girl Sappho earlier last month and has regularly updated her Instagram followers with pictures from her new role as a mother.

Becoming a parent has its quirks and Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin seems to be catching onto the new role of motherhood with her 25-days old daughter Sappho. The actor shared a selfie where she has a dead-tired look on her face like every new mother who has gone through sleep-deprived nights taking care of an infant. The actor shared some hilarious tags like 'milk bar' and '24 seven job' in the caption where she wrote, "We slept today! #mamaduty #milkbar #24sevenjob".

Read | Kalki Koechlin shares first picture of daughter with 'miracle workers' and a cute anecdote

Kalki announced last year that she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem. On her birth, the actor named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho. "Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," she wrote.

Read | Richa Chadha pens heartfelt post for new mother Kalki Koechlin, says 'I'm happy for you'

The 36-year-old actor, who has been updating her fans on Instagram with her personal 'pregnancy series' called '#notesfromapregnantdiary', recently shared a stunning black-and-white picture with her baby girl — Sappho. the actor said, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep-deprived bliss✨"

Read | Kalki Koechlin shares first pics of daughter Sappho with her father Guy Hershberg; see

Introducing her daughter to the world, the Dev D actor, in her long Instagram post, said she has respect for all the women, who go through the "intense and gruesome experience of birth. Be it vaginal or C-section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll, both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read | Kalki Koechlin's black-n-white picture with daughter Sappho is every bit beautiful

 

 

