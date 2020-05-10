Kalki Koechlin crooning Bengali lullaby to Sappho is cuteness overloaded, celebs awestruck

With husband Guy Hershberg being a musician, it seems his skills are spilling over to Kalki Koechlin. The actor has taken a particular liking to playing the ukulele, something she started learning when she was pregnant, only to play lullabies to her baby. After welcoming her daughter Sappho, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star seems to have aced the instrument, if her latest post is anything to go by.

READ: Richa Chadha & Kalki Koechlin Give Us Some Major Friendship Goals With This Post; See Here

While children were sharing heartwarming posts for their moms on Mother’s Day, Kalki had something for her child. She played the ukulele while crooning a Bengali lullaby Ghoom Paranir for the little one. Though Sappho’s face is not fully visible, the best part of the video is when the child gets all excited with the music and makes sounds and gestures, bringing a big smile on her mother's face.

Here’s the video:

Celebrities were left love-struck with the post. Monica Dogra termed it the ‘freaking sweetest thing’. Maanvi Gagroo called it ‘precious.’ Farah Khan Ali, Karishma Sharma, Kirti Kulhari posted emojis and words like ‘beautiful’ and ‘adorable.’

READ: Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha And Other Celebs Talk About Gender Parity, Amid Lockdown

Here are the reations

Kalki also gave a shoutout to all the brave mothers.

Earlier, Kalki had played an African lullaby and left celebrities including ex-husband Anurag Kashyap impressed.

Meanwhile, Kalki is spending quarantine time amid the lockdown for COVID-19 by sharing fun moments with her daughter, like her stained nappies and cooking. She also urged all to support those struggling amid the lockdown. On the professional front, she had an impressive 2019 with ventures like Gully Boy and Sacred Games season 2.

READ: Kalki Koechlin Posts Pictures Of Stained Cloth Nappies; Leaves Followers Divided

READ: Kalki Koechlin's Innovative 'Social Distance Games' In Times Of COVID Get A Huge Thumb-up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.