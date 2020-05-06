Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha And Other Celebs Talk About Gender Parity, Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and others appeared in a video where they spoke about equality and more during the lockdown. The video takes stock of the issues borne out of vulnerable mental health caused by the lockdown. Read to know more.

Kalki, Richa, Pulkit & others in parity video

Women in Films and Television India (WIFTI) put together a video that features several celebrities. It includes Kalki Koechlin, Amyra Dastur, Varun Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Angad Bedi, Prarthana Behere, Adil Hussain, Sonalee Kulkarni and others. The campaign, supported by the celebs, talks about the equality, vulnerable mental health and domestic violence amidst the lockdown.

As videos of stars cooking and washing dishes have gone viral on the internet in past months, here the artists talk about how they have divided the household work to lessen each other’s burden. They also talk about mental health and domestic violence and even provided helpline numbers for the same. In the end, they say Bas Kuch Din Aur (only a few days more), which is also the name of the campaign.

Richa Chadha shared the video on her Instagram handle, where she has more than 1 million followers. She mentioned in the caption that all are facing a challenging time during the pandemic. Some more unfortunate than the others and their hearts go out to them. She gave a shout out to everyone in the video for taking time out from their household work and dishwashing.

Richa Chadha who was appointed on the advisory board for WIFT talked about the campaign. She said that the agenda of the video was to highlight the emotional stress people are going through and how that often leads to several things including domestic violence. She stated that this is a problem across the world and a campaign like this effectively speaks to a wide audience.

Richa mentioned that women could possibly be trapped and locked down at home unable to muster the courage to report crimes against them. The elderly could be feeling particularly hopeless in such a situation. They urge anyone going through trauma to take to counselling on the helpline numbers available.

The video features Adil Hussain talking in Assamese, Prarthana Behere and Sonalee Kulkarni in Marathi and Rituparna Sengupta in Bengali. Talking about diverse celebrities, Richa Chadha said that involving artistes of different states was consciously done to create a larger impact and reach everyone across different cultural and socio-economic strata. She added that people should be able to understand the language to absorb the message.

