Richa Chadha & Kalki Koechlin Give Us Some Major Friendship Goals With This Post; See Here

Actor Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin were seen together in the film Jia Aur Jia. Although their film did not work well, the duo seemed to have bonded well during the shoot and remain to be great friends till date. Kalki Koechlin recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and Richa Chadha congratulated her friend through a cute Instagram post, which gave major friendship goals. Take a look.

This picture of Richa and Kalki give us some major friendship goals

This picture that Richa Chadha posted on her Instagram account looks like a BTS picture from their movie set of the film Jia Aur Jia. The duo was seen chilling in bed in this candid picture. Kalki Koechlin wore a white t-shirt and a grey skirt while Richa Chadha wore a grey dress.

Kalki Koechlin tied her hair in a bun and was seen pouting in the candid picture. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, tied her hair in a pony and held a pair of glasses between her teeth.

In the caption, Richa Chadha elaborated about the conversation they were having back then. She added that she still remembers the words Kalki Koechlin said about having kids. According to Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin asked her that if all the compassionate and intelligent people in the world stop having kids what will happen to the world. Richa Chadha also congratulated her and wished her all the best for the future.

Some more Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin's pictures:

While Kalki Koechlin does not have any plans of making a comeback to the industry yet, Richa Chadha will be seen in the film Madame Chief Minister. Richa Chadha will be playing a lead role in this political drama which is based on the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and supremo of their regional party, Mayawati.

