Kalki Koechlin Posts Pictures Of Stained Cloth Nappies; Leaves Followers Divided

Actor Kalki Koechlin has been updating her fans through social media on how she is coping up with parenting. She recently shocked her Instagram followers by posting pictures of cloth nappies with poop stains. Her followers can be seen getting freaked out while a few also find the picture disgusting.

Kalki Koechlin’s not-so-usual post

Kalki Koechlin recently posted pictures of three stained cloth nappies on her official Instagram handle. In the pictures posted, she has placed three used nappies of her baby girl, Sappho. She has written in the caption for the post that she has constantly been changing nappies for a while now. She has written that three nappies were stained by her baby in a gap of five minutes. She used the hashtag “shit gets real”. In the comments section of the post, people can be seen freaking out over the unexpected picture that turned up on their Instagram feed. A few people can be seen telling her that she has been changing the nappies too quickly while others can be seen expressing dislike over the post. People can also be seen liking the post for the reality showcased in the picture. Have a look at the picture from Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram here.

Read Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin's Pic Featuring Newborn Daughter Sappho

Also read Kalki Koechin Devises A Basketball Hoop With Cardboard & Hanger Amid Lockdown, See Pic

Kalki Koechlin’s lullaby for baby

Kalki Koechlin recently uploaded a video of herself singing her little baby girl a Portuguese lullaby. She can also be seen playing the Ukulele for better effect. In the caption for the post, Kalki Koechlin has mentioned that she had learnt the Portuguese lullaby when she was preparing for her role in the web series 'Smoke'. The lullaby has also been mentioned by her as “Nessa Rua”. Have a look at the post from Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Read Kalki Koechlin's Innovative 'Social Distance Games' In Times Of COVID Get A Huge Thumb-up

Also read Kalki Koechlin Enjoys Motherhood In Quarantine, Shares An Adorable Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.