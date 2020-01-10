Kalki Koechlin Birthday: Offbeat Films Of The Talented Actor

Actor Kalki Koechlin has appeared in several movies. Among them, there are a few films that are standouts and different from cliché cinema. Kalki was born on January 10, 1984. On the occasion of her birthday, read to know a few of her offbeat movies.

Kalki Koechlin’s offbeat films

Shaitan

The movie is a dark comedy crime thriller. Five substance-abusing friends decide to fake a kidnapping in order to bribe a police constable for covering-up a hit-and-run accident. It is a rare sight to see such dark yet fun movie in Bollywood.

Gully Boy

This recent film bought the underground hip-hop culture in India to the big screen. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and features Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kalki is small but strong performance was appreciated.

The movie was India’s entry to Oscars but could not make it to the final list. Hip-Hop/ Rap rose to fame in the country.

That Girl in Yellow Boots

The movie stars Kalki Koechlin as Ruth, a British woman who reaches Mumbai in search of her father. It was screened at several international film festivals. Kalki does an outstanding work as she carried the conventional story on her shoulders.

The movie is said to be one of the few Indian films that released without an interval.

Dev D

Kalki Koechlin made her Bollywood debut with this film. It was an modern version of classic film, Devdas. A young man who finds solace in drugs and a teenage girl who is caught in the world of prostitution.

Will they be destroyed, or will they find redemption? Kalki left a mark in the minds of the audiences with her performance.

Margarita with a Straw

This is one of the most unconventional movies of Kalki Koechlin. She plays the lead role of Laila, a teenager with cerebral palsy. It shows her struggle with normal activities in her life. The movie received immense appreciation.

Kalki won several accolades for her performances, which includes National Film Awards.

