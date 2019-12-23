Kalki Koechlin is one of the most prominent female actors in Bollywood. She has a unique way of selecting scripts which are not just entertaining, but also deliver important messages to the audience. The actor was first seen on screen as Chanda in Dev D, and made a mark through her performance. She later went on to do films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, The Girl in Yellow Boots, Margarita With A Straw and Gully Boy. She went on to win several accolades.

Kalki Koechlin opens up on casting couch; reveals being asked to go on a date with a producer

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actor shared her experience in regards to the casting couch. The actor mentioned that a producer once asked her out on a date, however, she refused as she was currently seeing someone at the time. After that, she never received a call from the production house or heard anything from the company. She also revealed that she was ill-treated when she was in Hollywood as well. She later went on to admit to sharing all the abuse she dealt with to her then partner and her therapist as well.

The actor opened up about the joys of embracing motherhood and the struggles that follow it. The actor also mentioned about the casting couch that goes on within the industry. The Dev D actor recalled to the times she read mean comments about her and also about the time a director humiliated her by making inappropriate comments. She also mentioned that even after doing a film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she still wouldn’t get scripts for 8-9 months.

