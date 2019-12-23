Kalki Koechlin Says 'hello Life' As She Rests On Boyfriend Guy Hershberg's Lap

Kalki Koechlin delighted her fans and followers by announcing her pregnancy earlier this year and has since shared a lot of updates on her pregnancy through her social media handle. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deeewani actor took to Instagram earlier today and shared an endearing photo of herself calmly resting on her boyfriend, Israeli musician Guy Hershberg's lap as he is seen strumming a ukulele for the actor.

The photo features Kalki and Guy along with their dog in the background as the caption reads, "And then we shall rest...".

Take a look at Kalki's post:

In the last trimester of her pregnancy, Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg had been busy with the theater production of Sounding Vanya, a contemporary take on Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, in which she took to the stage to act while Guy composed the music. As the shows have now come to an end, the duo is gearing up for the arrival of their child who is due to be delivered any day now.

On Saturday, Kalki Koechlin had posted a series of stunning photographs from her shoot for the cover of a popular fashion magazine where she can be seen posing in and around a pool of water. The Bollywood actor had earlier revealed her plans to deliver her baby through water birthing in Goa.

Take a look at her photographs:

Kalki on BBC's Parentland podcast

Recently in a special episode of her podcast titled My Indian Life, the actor spoke at length about attitudes towards unmarried mothers, the “I don't belong to myself” feeling, cesarean births and more. In conversation with BBC presenter Iko-Ojo Mercy Haruna, Kalki spoke about morning sickness and said, "Nobody tells you how bad it is. I consider myself healthy but I found myself really struggling the first two months. I am first amongst my friends to get pregnant. I had to prod my mother a lot to get information about pregnancy."

She added, "At the time when I was married, we didn't want to have kids because my ex-husband had a daughter. I was also ready to tie my tubes, that sure I was not to have kids. Something changed in my 30's and after my divorce (even before I met my present partner). Something internal wanted to have a child to the point where I wanted to freeze my eggs or think of adoption (if I didn't find a partner)." Talking about the online criticism, Kalki said, "I surround myself with unicorns and butterflies and don't read too many comments."

