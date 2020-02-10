Kalki Koechlin Shares First Picture Of Daughter With 'miracle Workers' And A Cute Anecdote

Kalki Koechlin shared the first photograph of her daughter Sappho after welcoming her on Friday. The actor thanked the team of doctors who helped her deliver the baby, terming them as ‘miracle workers’.
READ: Kalki Koechlin And Boyfriend Guy Hershberg Become Proud Parents To Baby Girl 'Sappho'
The Sacred Games 2 star took to Instagram on Monday to share pictures with the medical team at Tulip Women's Care. In the snaps, Kalki’s husband Guy Hershberg is seen holding their bundle of joy. They are also seen posing separately with the doctors.
READ: Kalki Koechlin's White Outfits That'll Brighten Up Your Day; See Pictures
Kalki also hilariously revealed how she was so tired after the 17-hour procedure that she asked the doctors to take the ‘baby out anyway’. However, they refused by saying that she had come thus far and Sappho was going to have a natural waterbirth.
READ: Kalki Koechlin Shares Note From Her Pregnancy Diaries Flaunting Her Baby Bump, See Pic
So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers! 💞🌼
Kalki had taken to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she had given birth to a daughter, who they’ve name Sappho. She posted snaps of the baby’s first footprints. The actor thanked her fans for the wishes, while praising mothers who go through the tough process and highlighting how human beings are formed from 'tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings.'
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space🌬️ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC
READ: Kalki Koechlin Opens Up About Her Parents' Reaction To Her Pregnancy Out Of Wedlock
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.