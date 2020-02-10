Kalki Koechlin Shares First Picture Of Daughter With 'miracle Workers' And A Cute Anecdote

Kalki Koechlin shared the first photograph of her daughter Sappho after welcoming her on Friday. The actor thanked the team of doctors who helped her deliver the baby, terming them as ‘miracle workers’.

The Sacred Games 2 star took to Instagram on Monday to share pictures with the medical team at Tulip Women's Care. In the snaps, Kalki’s husband Guy Hershberg is seen holding their bundle of joy. They are also seen posing separately with the doctors.

Kalki also hilariously revealed how she was so tired after the 17-hour procedure that she asked the doctors to take the ‘baby out anyway’. However, they refused by saying that she had come thus far and Sappho was going to have a natural waterbirth.

Kalki had taken to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she had given birth to a daughter, who they’ve name Sappho. She posted snaps of the baby’s first footprints. The actor thanked her fans for the wishes, while praising mothers who go through the tough process and highlighting how human beings are formed from 'tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings.'

