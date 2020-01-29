Kalki Koechlin Shares Note From Her Pregnancy Diaries Flaunting Her Baby Bump, See Pic

Kalki Koechlin, who made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Dev.D, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Since the news of her pregnancy was made official, Kalki Koechlin has been shelling out major motherhood goals, with her stints on several talk shows and enchanting red carpet appearances. The Yeh Jaavani Hai Deevani actor keeps on sharing information about her pregnancy and her fans updated on her social media accounts. Recently, Kalki Koechlin shared an 'aw-dorable' Instagram picture which revealed her excitement to become a mother. Here are the details.

Kalki Koechlin pens her excitement in an Instagram post

Kalki Koechlin, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has been frequently delighting her fans with posts related to her maternity diaries. Recently, the actor added another post to her official Instagram profile, in which she summed up her current pregnancy mood. As seen in the picture shared, Kalki Koechlin is flaunting her baby bump in a white crop top. With the picture shared, Kalki revealed that she was tired of holding the weight of happiness in her belly.

Kalki Koechlin wrote, "Weary from holding up the weight of happiness and gratitude in my belly - #notesfromapregnantdiary

#9monthseries".Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Kalki Koechlin on the professional front

Kalki Koechlin, who was last seen as Batya Abelman in the second season of the hit show, Sacred Games, will be next seen in Freedom. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi in the leading roles, Freedom chronicles the story of an Indian family, which is interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of the country. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

(Promo Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram)

