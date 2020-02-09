Kalki Koechlin And Boyfriend Guy Hershberg Become Proud Parents To Baby Girl 'Sappho'

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg have become proud parents to a baby girl whom they have named 'Sappho' after the archaic female Greek poet known for her lyrical poetry. Kalki Koechlin, who has regularly updated her social media throughout her pregnancy has shared a beautiful post announcing the birth of her baby girl. the actor has also shared a picture of the footprints of the infant and penned a heartfelt tribute to all mothers.

She also shared a verse from the Greek poet's works in the caption -- "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC

Announcing the birth of her child, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor wrote, "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space🌬️ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in.". She added a note of acknowledgement of motherhood by hailing mothers everywhere as she said,".. respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal."

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Rehaan Engineer's play, Uncle Vanya. The all-women play was showcased at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa on December 15 last year. Apart from keeping herself busy with work, the actor had kept herself busy with Hypno and music therapy, pre-natal yoga, swimming and exercises for a month at a holistic centre nestled in greenery.

Kalki Koechlin, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has been frequently delighting her fans with posts related to her maternity diaries. Recently, the actor added another post to her official Instagram profile, in which she summed up her current pregnancy mood. As seen in the picture shared, Kalki Koechlin is flaunting her baby bump in a white crop top. With the picture shared, Kalki revealed that she was tired of holding the weight of happiness in her belly.

Kalki Koechlin wrote, "Weary from holding up the weight of happiness and gratitude in my belly - #notesfromapregnantdiary

#9monthseries".

On the work front

Kalki Koechlin, who was last seen as Batya Abelman in the second season of the hit show, Sacred Games, will be next seen in Freedom. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi in the leading roles, Freedom chronicles the story of an Indian family, which is interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of the country. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

