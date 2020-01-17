Kalki Koechlin Opens Up About Her Parents' Reaction To Her Pregnancy Out Of Wedlock

Kalki Koechlin, who is pregnant with her first child with partner Guy Hershberg, is about to pop any minute now. While her fans await the good news, the actor took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the time when she had revealed to her parents about her pregnancy without being married to her partner. In a candid conversation with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for her radio talk show What Women Want, Kalki Koechlin opened up about the first time when she, along with her partner Guy Hershberg, had discovered that they were expecting a baby.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor revealed that her parents had been extremely supportive of her decision to have a child out of wedlock as they are quite unconventional and do not think of marriage as an essential requirement to have a child. Kalki went on to reveal that her mother had reacted by advising her that if and when she decides to tie the knot next, she must ensure that it's for life.

Kalki Koechlin who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg spoke about ex-husband Anurag Kashyap and how they maintain a friendly equation today. For those unaware, the two got married in 2011 and officially got divorced in 2015, after announcing their separation in 2013. In a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kalki said that it "took time" to see each other as friends. She also revealed that probably the 'timing wasn't correct' to get married.

Prepping for motherhood

Kalki Koechlin was recently seen in Rehaan Engineer's play, Uncle Vanya. The all-women play was showcased at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa on December 15. Apart from keeping herself busy with work, the soon-to-be-mother is reportedly busy with Hypno and music therapy, pre-natal yoga, swimming and exercises for a month at a holistic centre nestled in greenery.

