Kalki Koechlin Surprises Fans With Homemade Burger Post, See Pic

Kalki Koechlin was very pleased with herself as she prepared homemade burgers and shared it with her fans online. The actor took to social media to share her latest creation from the kitchen. Kalki Koechlin, in the Instagram post, also mentioned that she not only made the burger but certain other things along with it as well. Fans and friends of the actor were amazed by the amazing cooking skills of the talented actor and praised her in the comments section. Kalki Koechlin shared the picture a while ago and fans were thrilled to know that the actor has prepared herself an amazing meal, as per the comments on the post.

Kalki Koechlin prepares homemade burgers and stuns fans

In the post shared by Kalki Koechlin, burger patties along with lettuce leaves can be seen in the background. The burger patties can be seen laden with mayonnaise. The picture also featured some crispy fries in the foreground which were made by Kalki Koechlin as revealed by her hashtag. Kalki Koechlin in the post shared wrote a caption mentioning “it had to be done” hinting that she was perhaps missing the junk food. Further on the actor added a few hashtags in which she mentioned that the burger was not the only thing which was homemade. She revealed that the mayonnaise and the fries too were homemade. The actor seemed quite delighted with her creation and was met with several positive comments from fans and friends.

In the comments section, a few people mentioned that they found the dish to be quite enticing and wished they would be around her home to come and have a taste of it. Kalki Koechlin replied to some of the comments who were praising the actor for cooking up an amazing dish. Further on several fans too were impressed by the cooking skills of Kalki Koechlin and praised her for that in the comments as well. Amid the lockdown, several actors have begun experimenting or rather trying out different things and cooking has been one of the most common hobbies. Hence Kalki Koechlin too added a hashtag “COVID times” hinting at the current scenario and how people are coming up with different ways to keep themselves busy during these pandemic times.

